COVID-19 in Mumbai: Active caseload in Mumbai remains below 10K-mark

Mumbai's current tally of active COVID-19 patients dropped to 7,996 on December 20 from over 12,440 active cases on December 1. The active pool has now shown a steady drop to below the 10,000-mark during this month.

Mumbai, on Sunday, reported 586 new cases, dragging the cumulative tally up to 2,86,850. The overall count of fatalities in the city increased by 11, taking the total death toll to 10,996.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, on Sunday, reported 3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count of infections to 18,96,518, the state health department bulletin revealed. With 98 new deaths across the state, the total tally of fatalities in Maharashtra jumped to 48,746.

As per the state health department's bulletin, a total of 2,064 patients reportedly recovered and were discharged from across the state, taking the total number of patients recovered and discharged to 17,83,905. The overall active caseload of the state currently stands at 62,743. In Mumbai, a total of 298 people were reported recovered and were discharged on Sunday, following which the number of those recovered and discharged in the city has jumped to 2,67,010.

The state's case recovery rate reached 94.06 per cent, whereas Mumbai's case recovery rate has jumped to 93 per cent as on December 20. The city's overall doubling rate has improved to 354 days, while the active growth rate has declined to 0.21 per cent.

With the number of cases coming down, the total number of containment zones and sealed buildings in the city has further dropped. The number of containment zones in the city as on Sunday is 261, while only 3154 buildings/floors in the city are sealed owing to COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,113 new cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, taking the overall caseload to 6,49,065. With 32 more fatalities, the death toll in the MMR mounted to 18,859. With 423 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, the tally has reached 2,38,528. Pune city reported 339 fresh cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 99, Nashik 204 and Nagpur 374 were reported on Sunday.