COVID-19 in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates oxygen bottling plants at Mahul and Mahalakshmi race course

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated two oxygen bottling plants in Mumbai, at Mahul and Mahalakshmi Race course, in order to tackle the pandemic situation.

"Digitally inaugurated @mybmc oxygen bottling plants at Mahul and Mahalakshmi Race course to fortify our medical system to battle the surge in COVID cases in the city," Thackeray tweeted.

Digitally inaugurated @mybmc Oxygen Bottling Plants at Mahul and Mahalakshmi Race Course to fortify our medical system to battle the surge in COVID cases in the city. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 17, 2022

After almost two weeks of more than 10,000 cases being reported daily in Mumbai, on Sunday, the number dropped to just below 8,000. There were 7,895 new infections and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 9,99,862, with 16,457 fatalities till now. The recovery rate stands at 92 per cent, with 21,025 patients recovering on Sunday, bringing the total number of those discharged till date to 9,20,383.

Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in the daily cases on Sunday, with 41,327 new infections and 29 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 72,11,810, with 1,41,808 fatalities so far.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, the third wave has reached its peak in the city and now, cases have started to stabilise. But authorities will continue to closely watch the Covid situation in Mumbai over the next week and have increased testing and tracing for early diagnosis of cases, he informed.

“We still have to wait and watch the situation, as the next week is still crucial. Currently, cases are coming down, which is a good sign for Mumbai and our vaccination status is also the best, because of which patients are recovering in three to four days,” he said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, a member of the national taskforce said that cases in the rural parts of the state would keep rising over the next few weeks. “As seen in the first two waves, the surge will shift from the metropolis to other parts in phases. It started from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru and spread to other smaller cities. I do not think Mumbai has attained its peak and is likely to do so in the next 8-10 days,” he said.

