COVID-19 in Mumbai: 7,381 test positive, 57 deaths reported on April 19

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 57 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,404

Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai on Monday reported 7,381 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 57 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,404. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,86,692 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 86,410 active patients. On Monday, 8,078 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,78,039. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 45 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Sunday tested 46,971 people.

