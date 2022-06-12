COVID-19 in Mumbai: 73 percent cases in 13 wards, check the list here | PTI (File Photo)

Out of 9,900 Covid cases reported between June 5 and June 11, 7,246 or 73 per cent of patients were found in 13 out of 24 BMC wards. According to the official data, the highest 1,682 cases have been reported in Andheri followed by 956 in Chembur, 797 in Bandra, 660 in Grant Road and 516 in Goregaon. Similarly, 471 cases were detected in Kandivli, 464 in Kurla, 461 in Matunga, 422 in Malad, 418 in Khar and 400 in Bhandup areas.

The data further said that the doubling days of four wards are less than 370 days as compared to the average doubling days, which are 513 days.

Moreover, the weekly growth rate of 17 wards is between 0.218 per cent to 0.104 per cent, which is higher than Mumbai's average weekly growth, which is 0.133 per cent. Attributing the rise to travel during summer vacation, a senior health official said that the numbers are not worrisome as all are asymptomatic cases, recovering within 2-3 days in home isolation. Despite the rapid recovery, the BMC is "vigilant" and planning strategies considering the numbers.

“As the maximum cases are asymptomatic and hospitalisation is low, the situation is under control. Moreover, the cases have surged possibly due to the high floating population. All shops and restaurants had been directed to check the vaccination status of people and ensure social distancing,” said the official.

Medical officers from the H-West ward said they have directed all the private hospitals to conduct RT-PCR for patients visiting the outpatient department. Planning to hold vaccination camps in housing societies, the official said, "We have witnessed that currently most of the cases are coming from high-rise compared to slum areas. We have even planned to increase testing across the city as most of them are doing home testing and not revealing their results,” he said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals, said there is a slight increase in the number of people calling up with Covid positive reports. “Number of people calling up for e-consult due to Covid has definitely gone up in the last one week. But most have mild symptoms and don’t need hospitalisation,” he underscored.