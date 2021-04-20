Mumbai

Updated on

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 7,214 test positive, 35 deaths reported on April 20

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 35 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,439

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 7,214 test positive, 35 deaths reported on April 20
AFP

Mumbai on Monday reported 7,214 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 35 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,439. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,93,906 COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 7,214 test positive, 35 deaths reported on April 20

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 83,934 active patients. On Tuesday, 9,641 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,96,23. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 47 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Tuesday tested 45,350 people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in