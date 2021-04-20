COVID-19 in Mumbai: 7,214 test positive, 35 deaths reported on April 20

Mumbai on Monday reported 7,214 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 35 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,439. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,93,906 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 83,934 active patients. On Tuesday, 9,641 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,96,23. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 47 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Tuesday tested 45,350 people.
