COVID-19 in Mumbai: 60 BEST employees test positive

On January 4, Mumbai saw another jump in corona infections with 10860 cases. This also includes the staff from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) which once again are seeing their fair share of Covid cases in this New Year. Since December 27, the Undertaking started taking cognizance of the rising Covid-19 cases, which probably is said to be the introduction of the third wave.

According to BEST officials, from December 27 they started going on an overdrive to get their 34000-odd staff checked for Covid. “We have checked close to 1000 employees across 4-5 depots or so. Out of these 60 of them has been found to be Covid positive and we have taken immediate action by getting them medicines and hospitalization wherever needed. With God’s grace there have been no fatalities yet,” said a senior BEST official on condition of anonymity.

From these tests conducted they found 30 cases of Corona virus-infected staff while the remaining 30 are those who got themselves tested on their own. Sources said that most of these employees are working in bus depots and chiefly bus drivers and conductors. The situation could get grim especially now that more than 28.5 lakh passengers are travelling on a daily average in these BEST buses.

Despite the government making it mandatory for only fully vaccinated to travel in public transport; there is actually no means of verifying whether the passenger is jabbed with a double dose of vaccines. The BEST officials agree that their staff are coming in direct contact with people while issuing tickets or ferrying them.

However in cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus, according to BEST officials, it has come forth that apparently, it affects the nose and throat. And that the cases of cough and cold could go up among employees in days to come. The BEST authorities are already started giving vitamin C tablets along with other medicines and tablets to their employees.

On Tuesday, Mumbai saw another huge jump in Covid infections with 10860 new cases that is 34 percent higher than that registered on January 3 at 8082 cases. At least 89 percent of these infections – that comes to around 9665 – are asymptomatic. Of the total fresh cases, 834 patients needed hospitalization and 52 patients needed medical oxygen too.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:00 AM IST