COVID-19 in Mumbai: 30 Western Railway employees get a vaccine jab

On March 25, at least 30 staff from Western Railway’s (WR) commercial department received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier, seven employees of the ticketing staff from Borivali were detected positive for the virus. According to sources, unions had urged the administration to ensure such employees get vaccinated immediately, as they come in direct contact with the public while issuing tickets and exchanging fare.

Sources in WR said that they have started providing vaccination at Jagjivan Ram hospital. "We are starting with 30 employees from the commercial department each day. These include ticket checkers and staff sitting behind ticket windows, amongst others," said a WR official. There are over 3,500 employees in the commercial department of WR in Mumbai. And gradually, they will increase the daily vaccination count.

The Central Railway (CR) authorities also stated that they will be vaccinating more employees in the coming days. They have already provided the vaccine to 3,500 employees from RPF medical department, motormen and guards.

Passengers alighting from long distance are also being screened for the virus. On March 25, WR screened five intercity trains, mainly those arriving from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab. Of the total 2,129 passengers screened, 59 were tested on displaying symptoms for the virus. Two passengers were found positive.