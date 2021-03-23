COVID-19 in Mumbai: 12% dip in beneficiaries vaccinated

There was a 12 per cent drop in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated across the city on Tuesday. According to the data, 37,120 registered beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours compared to 42,420 on Monday. Of the total vaccinated, 28,380 were administered with Covishield and 8,740 were inoculated with Covaxin.

With the addition of new vaccination centres and the increase in the number of hours of the immunisation drive every day, the target can be achieved, they said. Highlighting the reasons to speed up the inoculation process, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a press release last week, said there are around 30 lakh senior citizens in Mumbai.

The civic body's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that, to achieve the target, they have planned to increase the civic-run vaccination facilities and 29 centres in private hospitals. "The turnout is not a problem in public centres where vaccination is free and swift. He said the private sector, which is handling only 20% of the load, is seeing fewer recipients. “We have asked them to tie up with nearby housing societies and NGOs to get more people,” he said.

Nearly two months since the drive started, the state has managed to give both doses to a mere 4% of the target population. Meanwhile, Mumbai has given it to nearly 6% of the target population. The state has an estimated 1.77 crore people in the priority groups, including 22 lakh from the city. While the state is inoculating an average of 2.5 lakh doses daily, Mumbai is clocking between 42,000 to 45,000 doses daily.