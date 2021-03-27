COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Violators to be fined Rs 500 for not wearing masks, spitting would cost Rs 1,000

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, under the Mission Begin Again campaign, the state government has issued new rules, restrictions and guidelines in order to curb the spread of virus in the state. Due to the massive surge, it has become necessary for the government to take certain actions. The Department of Revenue, Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation today released norms under the campaign.
As per the new orders, not wearing masks and spitting in public have been announced chargeable offenses. Those found without masks or spitting in public places will be charged a fine by the authorities. A fine of Rs 500 will be charged for not wearing masks while Rs 1000 will be charged for spitting in public spaces.
While in containment zones, gatherings of more than 5 people shall not be allowed between 8 pm to 7 am, in such case if found then a fine of Rs 1000 will be charged on the offendors. Similarly in public gardens and beaches, if people are found at such places then the violaters will attract a fine of Rs 1000.
At a video conference, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked for the imposition of night curfew from Sunday and for strict implementation of restrictions and Covid norms. The CM warned that the government would introduce more stringent curbs if the people failed to observe the Covid safety protocols. Shopping malls would remain closed from 8pm to 7am. He asked the district and civic administration to take action against establishments flouting SOPs.
Maharashtra on Friday reported over 37,000 cases while Mumbai recorded more than 5000 cases on third consecutive day. Owing to the situation, the state government has announced to impose night curfew in the state to curb the spread of the virus.
