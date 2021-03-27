COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Violators to be fined Rs 500 for not wearing masks, spitting would cost Rs 1,000

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, under the Mission Begin Again campaign, the state government has issued new rules, restrictions and guidelines in order to curb the spread of virus in the state. Due to the massive surge, it has become necessary for the government to take certain actions. The Department of Revenue, Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation today released norms under the campaign.

As per the new orders, not wearing masks and spitting in public have been announced chargeable offenses. Those found without masks or spitting in public places will be charged a fine by the authorities. A fine of Rs 500 will be charged for not wearing masks while Rs 1000 will be charged for spitting in public spaces.

While in containment zones, gatherings of more than 5 people shall not be allowed between 8 pm to 7 am, in such case if found then a fine of Rs 1000 will be charged on the offendors. Similarly in public gardens and beaches, if people are found at such places then the violaters will attract a fine of Rs 1000.