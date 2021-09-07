COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray urges party leaders to avoid rallies, religious functions

Amid galloping Covid-19 cases and the possibility of a third wave, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged political parties to suspend rallies, morchas and religious functions in a serious bid to avoid crowding. He called upon people to follow Covid-19 protocols and not create a situation for the state government to impose stringent restrictions.

He said health should be a priority as the festivals can be celebrated next year after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"Corona infection is on the rise and considering the experience of the previous wave, I urge all political parties and organizations to immediately suspend political events and rallies that may lead to crowding. You can celebrate other events strictly according to the rules, but now you don't want to let the third wave come, give priority to the health of the people,’’ said Thackeray.

In response to Thackeray’s call, the Shiv Sena’s ruling ally NCP has decided not to organise any political rallies or functions that will lead to crowding.

Thackeray, who chaired the State Disaster Management Authority to review the Covid-19 and the impact of rising positivity rate and caseload in more than 8 districts, said the government is fully prepared to combat the third wave. "I am appealing to all political parties including my party Shiv Sena to be more careful and avoid events that will attract mobilisation of more people. Don’t encourage the organisation of political rallies but strictly follow rules laid down by the government from time to time," he noted. The CM took a dig at the Opposition demanding reopening of temples and other places. "If everybody follows norms, the government will not have to impose fresh curbs," he said.

"The entire country, including Maharashtra, is on the threshold of the third wave of corona. Kerala is reporting 30,000 patients daily. It has raised an alarm. If we all do not take it seriously then Maharashtra will have to pay a heavy price,’’ said Thackeray.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 08:06 AM IST