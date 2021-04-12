COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Subordinate courts in state to remain shut this week

Subordinate courts in the state will not function the entire week. Their functioning was suspended on Thursday and Friday this week in view of the coronavirus situation.
This is by an order on Monday of the Registrar Inspection-I, Bombay High Court as per the decision of the Administrative Judges Committee. With this announcement, courts will effectively not function the entire week.
12 April, Monday had already been declared a court holiday on 9 April to break the chain of coronavirus spread. In addition to this, Tuesday and Wednesday were already court holidays. All Saturdays had also been declared as court holidays by an earlier order of 5 April to restrict functioning of subordinate courts due to the pandemic situation.
Earlier, subordinate courts, like other government offices in the state, would function on two Saturdays of the month. The order will be applicable to Sessions Courts, Industrial Courts, Maharashtra State Co. Op. Appellate Court, Court of Small Causes, Family Courts, and Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority.