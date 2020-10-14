COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State witnesses steady decline in no of cases

Maharashtra is witnessing a steady decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases for over a month now. On Tuesday, the state recorded 8,522 new infections and 187 covid19 deaths, pushing the total to 15,43,837, with 40,701 deaths till now. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has now increased to 84 per cent, with 15,356 being discharged in the last 24 hours, increasing the tally to 12,97,252 so far.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,325 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,32,395, with 9,504 fatalities Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), excluding Mumbai, had 1,335 new cases and 24 deaths. The numbers going down in MMR is crucial for Mumbai as thousands of people travel in the region for business and work.

The state has been witnessing a decline in daily cases over the past five weeks. The seven-day average of daily cases in Maharashtra touched 21,996 between September 8 and September 14, the highest so far. In the four weeks since, the average number of cases dropped and stands at 11,666 on Monday— down by 46% from the peak in September. In October, so far, the average rate of samples testing positive has been 17.09%, which has brought down the state’s overall positivity rate under 20%. The state’s overall positivity rate stood at 19.94%. Since October 1, the daily rate of samples testing positive has decreased from 18.25% to 14.47% on October 11. In the last 24 hours, 54,322 samples were tested, of which 7,089 tested positive, which is a positivity rate of 13.04%.

However, the state health department officials warned that the curve may rise again with the festive season coming up. Officials said that people will have to maintain discipline in celebrations during Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali in the coming days. “We have already witnessed what happens with increased movement of people; cases increased between June and September. People should be disciplined and maintain physical distancing and wear masks. There could be some increase in cases after the festive period,” an official said.