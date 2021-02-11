COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State reports more than 3,000 cases

For the second consecutive day, the state reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. 3,297 new cases and 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the respective tallies to 20,52,905 and 51,415. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported more than 500 cases in the last 24 hours at 510. Four fatalities were reported on Wednesday. The corresponding counts now stand at 3,12,303 and 11,403.

“The task of reconciling the COVID-19 cases until January 31 was completed today. After deduplication and making changes as per the residential address of patients, there has been a reduction of 2,645 cases in the cumulative case count. And, in the similar process of the reconciliation of death cases, there are internal changes in the districts and corporations, though there is no change in the state’s cumulative death tally. However, there is change in the non-COVID-19 deaths,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Civic authorities, however, said the ‘marginal’ jump cannot be linked to local trains services for all and instead attributed it to more testing. “It’s unlikely that the rise is linked to local trains. We have tested nearly 15,700 samples, which is slightly higher than the previous days, and hence, found more cases,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner. He also added that the quarantine of domestic and international travellers and subsequent testing on Day 7 were contributing to the numbers.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that there was a rise in the Mumbai circle and Amravati. “It could be partly due to more testing. We are watching the situation,” he said.