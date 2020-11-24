COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State reports 30 deaths for second day

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported 30 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, increasing its total count to 46,683. Meanwhile, the state reported more than 5,000 cases in the last 24 hours at 5,439, pushing its overall tally to 17,89,800.

However, the recovery and death rate of Maharashtra is constant at 92.68 per cent and 2.61 per cent, respectively, for the last one week. On Tuesday, 4,086 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the state, clocking the count at 16,58,879 till now.

Mumbai, for the second consecutive day, reported less than 1,000 cases. 939 new infections and 19 fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the corresponding counts to 2,77,446, and 10,706 so far.

“We will have to take some strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. The relaxations that we had given will have to again be tightened with some curbs to maintain social distance in public places. Currently, we do not see people wearing masks and no social distancing is maintained. There is a casual attitude among people and, therefore, we will have to take some strict measures. Only then can we save ourselves from coronavirus,” said a health official.

Civic officials said the surge in cases is due to the unlocking of the city, such as the opening of malls and eateries along with domestic help and drivers returning to work.

“During the first two to three months after the outbreak in Mumbai, our focus was on slums. We set up fever clinics, went door to door and carried out contact tracing in high volumes to move high-risk contacts to institutional quarantine facilities,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.