COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State reports 10,259 cases on Saturday

Maharashtra reported as many as 10, 259 new positive cases on Saturday, taking its total count to 15,86,321. The COVID-19 death toll has now gone up to 41,752 with 250 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai recorded 1,791 positive cases and 47 deaths on Saturday. The city’s total number of patients rose to 2,40,339, while as many as 9,682 succumbed to the disease so far. There are 18,717 active cases in the city now.

Senior health officials said that the daily caseload and positivity rate has been decreasing even though the number of daily tests has increased. A decline in the cases has been witnessed across the state, the officials said.

This means Maharashtra has reached a plateau and the downward trend of cases may begin soon. But, at the same time, there is apprehension of a possible spike in cases in the next few weeks, they warned.

“We have opened up more activities, including restaurants and bars, and are also operating more trains. Navratri is commencing from Saturday, which could see more number of people coming out of their houses. As a result of this, cases may go up by the end of the month,” the officer said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, one of the members of the state-appointed task force for the clinical management of COVID-19 patients, said the cases in Mumbai are likely to increase in the next couple of weeks.

“Across India and in Maharashtra, there is a clear cut decline in cases. But the unlocking, coinciding with winter setting in, the unseasonal climatic changes and rise in pollution could result in a spike in the cases. The COVID-19-appropriate behaviour of citizens and not letting down the guard will help us in maintaining the downward trend. The next six weeks are very crucial,” he said.