COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State records highest one day count this year with 9,855 new cases

Maharashtra witnessed a sudden spike in the daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state reported 9,855 new cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. The respective tallies have now reached 21,79,185 and 52,280. This is the highest one day cases reported in the state this year.

For the second consecutive day, more than 6,000 patients have recovered across Maharashtra. 6,559 patients were discharged on Wednesday. With this, the total number of recovered patients has touched 20,43,349.

Mumbai also witnessed a spike in its daily cases after two days. 1,121 new cases and six deaths were reported, taking the total counts to 3,28,740 and 11,482, respectively.

Officials stated that most of the new cases were detected in patients who have been socialising in the past month. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said that the spurt in the number of cases, which began in the second week of February, is seen as a result of general laxity, mutation of COVID-19 strains and unlocking.

“We are urging citizens to follow the COVID-19 protocols. We do not want the same situation as it was in the month of June, July and September when cases were at peak. Moreover, we have intensified all our protocols to curb the cases and have alerted all the ward officers to take strict action if the cases in their area have surged,” he said.

Kakani has also directed officers to closely monitor banquet halls and open spaces in their wards to ensure COVID-19 protocols aren't flouted. “Most of the cases are emerging from high rises where citizens recently participated in social gatherings,” Kakani added.