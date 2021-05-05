COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State estimates reduction in active cases at 6,97,993 by May 16

The lockdown extended to May 15 has been yielding positive results, as the Public Health Department, on Wednesday, projected 6,97,993 active COVID-19 positive cases by May 16 compared to 10,25,654 on May 11. Today, the state reported 57,640 new cases, 920 deaths and 6,41,596 progressive active cases. Therefore, the department has predicted a reduction in the positivity rate, improvement in the doubling rate and a fatality rate of 1.49%. These factors will lead to a fair number of active cases, which will be 6,97,993 by May 16.

This is attributed to the stringent restrictions imposed since April 22, which has helped curb the spread of the virus in at least 12 districts, including Mumbai. The department, in its presentation to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has clearly indicated that the danger is far from over. Ten districts comprising Pune (17.06%), Nagpur (10.06%), Mumbai (8.80%), Nashik (7.10%), Thane (7.09%), Chandrapur (4.45%), Satara (4.45%), Ahmednagar (3.22%), Solapur (3.19%) and Palghar (2.77%) together have 66.97% active patients. Of the total active patients, 12.50% are serious, 3.86% are in the ICU, 1.26% are on ventilators and 2.6% are on oxygen. However, 8.64% of patients were on oxygen, but outside the ICU.

The department has said that Palghar has minus 4,618 isolation beds, minus 285 oxygen beds, minus 212 ICU beds and minus 18 ventilators. In Pune, which continues to be a hotspot, will have minus 30,145 isolation beds, minus 4,952 oxygen beds and 191 ICU beds. Interestingly, Mumbai will be in black, as it will have 44,008 isolation beds, 10,380 oxygen beds, 2,121 ICU beds and 1,273 ventilators.

At the state level, there have been in all 5,958 facilities, comprising 4.46,639 isolation beds, excluding ICU, 3,11,762 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients, 1,34,845 isolation beds for suspected patients, 95,199 oxygen beds, 30,419 total ICU beds, 12,179 ventilators, 13,29,270 PPE kits and 21,41,066 N-95 masks.