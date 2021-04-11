COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State administers over 1 crore vaccine doses

Amidst the war of words between the state and the central government over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Maharashtra crossed the 1 crore mark and cumulatively vaccinated 1,00,38,421 people on Sunday since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16. The state continues to maintain its top position amongst other states. “Maharashtra has administered over 1 crore doses,” said state Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas.

On the other hand, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the number will further surge by tonight. On April 10, the state vaccinated 2,82,944 people through 2,849 vaccination centres across Maharashtra.

According to the union Health Ministry data, Rajasthan has cumulatively vaccinated 95,65,308 people, followed by Gujarat at 90,56,842, Uttar Pradesh at 84,93,959, West Bengal at 78,91,650, Karnataka at 60,67,099, Madhya Pradesh at 54,65,121, Kerala at 47,63,853 and Odisha at 40,91,351.

Tope said the state would need 40 lakh vaccine doses per week. However, it cited that it was not getting enough doses from the central government compared to less populous states and where active cases are less. He argued that the state can vaccinate 6 to 7 lakh people daily provided the central government supplies 40 lakh doses per week. The minister claimed that due to the inadequate supply of doses many vaccination centres were closed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit the vaccination of people above 25 years and ramp up the supply of vaccine doses to Maharashtra.