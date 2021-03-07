COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 'Partial lockdown' announced in Aurangabad from March 11 to April 4

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday decided to impose a "partial lockdown" in the district between March 11 and April 4, as part of which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends, officials said. The world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while marriages will not be allowed to be held in function halls during the lockdown period, they said.

Colleges, schools and training institutes will remain shut, they said. The decision to implement this partial lockdown across the district was taken during a meeting of the 'task force' comprising Collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta, Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil and other officials.

"The partial lockdown in Aurangabad district will come into force from March 11 and will continue till April 4," collector Chavan told reporters after the meeting.

"Markets shall remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but essential services shall operate on these days. Marriage ceremonies will not be allowed to be held at function halls and banquet halls during this period to avoid crowding. But the facility of registered marriage will be open," he said.