COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No fresh lockdown, says Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Despite rise in the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Friday, said the imposition of a fresh lockdown was not under the government’s consideration. Tope’s announcement came days after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Nagpur and Amravati division commissioners to be more vigilant and step-up measures to control the spread of COVID-19. Tope said that the government has taken a decision to increase the number of tests across the state.

On Friday, 3,670 new cases with 36 deaths were reported, while 2422 were discharged. The fatality rate in Maharashtra has still been at a higher level at 2.5%. The state's recovery rate stands at 95.91% with 31474 active cases and progressive deaths of 51,451.

Parbhani, Jalna, Beed and Latur districts and Amravati division comprising Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Washim have reported a rising number of cases daily.

The number of cases is increasing despite the vaccination drive launched last month. Maharashtra has around 800,000 HCWs and 580,000 FLWs registered on CoWIN, the centralised app that is managing vaccinations. “There is no plan to impose fresh lockdown in the state,” said Tope.

Tope admitted that the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise. “The only option is to strictly follow the COVID-19 norms, including face cover, social distancing and use of sanitiser,” he noted.

The minister said that, after the first dose of vaccination, the second dose will be applied after one month. However, he urged the people to take due care for a fortnight.

The central government has already expressed concerns over the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and has constituted a team to assess the state's preparedness. The Central team visited the state early this week and urged the government to increase tracing, tracking, testing and treatment.