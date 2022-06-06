COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No decision on fresh curbs or mandatory use of masks, says Rajesh Tope | ANI Photo

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope after the state cabinet meeting on Monday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. "We have taken a decision to increase testing in these districts. We appeal to people to wear masks and receive the vaccination," he added. He reiterated that the cabinet has not taken the decision to make the use of masks mandatory.

Tope said the state cabinet expressed concern over rising COVID-19 cases but did not recommend new restrictions yet.

Mumbai’s positivity rate is 8.82% against the state’s weekly positivity of 4.71%, Palghar 4.92%, Pune 4.39%, Thane 3.54% and Raigad 2.57%. ‘’The surge is COVID-19 cases is restricted to five to six districts including Mumbai. However, only 1% are admitted to the hospitals. Therefore, there is no need to panic,’’ said Tope.

‘’The state cabinet has appealed to people to wear masks even though it has not yet been made mandatory. No fine will be imposed for not wearing masks but people will be urged to use masks to curb spread of infection,’’ said Tope.

According to the minister, 7,253 new COVID19 positive patients were reported from May 30 to June 5 of which 67.28% were in Mumbai, 17.17% in Thane, 7.42% in Pune, 3.36% in Raigad, 1.99% in Palghar and 2.79% in other districts.

Maharashtra on Monday, June 6 recorded 1,036 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,429. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported today. Further, 374 patients were discharged in the day, taking the cumulative tally to 77,38,938. The recovery rate in the state is 98.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired the meeting with the Task Force and reviewed the present status of the pandemic and discussed the state's preparedness.