COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai bags most peaceful city title

The state government has applauded the Navi Mumbai Police for maintaining law and order during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has been adjudged as the ‘Most Peaceful City’ with its police commissioner receiving an award from the Home Minister to mark the same early this week. However, the achievement has come at a cost of 10 personnel who lost their lives due to the virus.

Since the outbreak, more than 1,000 police personnel and their family members have been infected with the virus. 10 police personnel also lost their lives on duty. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh tweeted after receiving the award and dedicated it to their service.

Police constable Rajendra Khot, 51, attached with Vashi Police Station died while fighting against the virus on September 28. Earlier, on September 21, assistant sub-inspector Shantilal Koli, 55, and head constable Vinod Pasatkar, 46, died after contracting the virus.

Pasatkar was posted at the city police headquarters in Belapur and was admitted to DY Patil Hospital on September 7 after testing positive. He was placed on ventilator support after his health deteriorated. However, he could not be saved. Similarly, Koli, who was posted at NRI Police Station, succumbed to the virus.

According to police officials, around 1,300 police personnel, including senior officials and their family members, have contracted the virus. However, around 88 per cent of them have recovered and have returned to work.

There are two dedicated COVID-19 care centres for police personnel located in Nerul and Kalamboli, where police personnel with mild symptoms or are asymptomatic are quarantined.

Meanwhile, the police have also formed a Wellness Team consisting of senior officials who visit these COVID-19 care centres and interact with police personnel admitted for treatment. The team also ensures that the required medicine is available on time and coordinate with doctors.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases for COVID-19 has crossed 61,000 under the Navi Mumbai police commissioner area. There are 20 police stations in its jurisdiction and, at present, there are 5,623 active cases.