COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Hotels, malls must follow norms to avoid new lockdown, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

On a day when new 1,708 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai and 15,602 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, in an ultimatum, asked the hotel, restaurant and mall operators to strictly follow norms to avoid a fresh lockdown.

Expressing serious concerns over the crowding, lack of compliance of COVID-19 norms and SOPs, Thackeray said it will not be tolerated as there is a possibility that the daily positive cases may surge to 25,000 by April.

His message was “Control crowding and keep safe distance.” He gave the example of crowd management successfully carried out at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Thackeray at the video conference with the representatives of hotel, restaurant and mall associations said, “The situation is still under control but hotels, restaurants and malls should abide by the rules and not be forced to carry out strict lockdowns.”

The CM pointed out that the high incidence of infection was witnessed especially in the slums. “This time, however, it is visible in buildings, bungalows, societies. This is because this section of the society has started visiting each other in the last few days, going to hotels, malls, so it is spreading among all the members of the family. Therefore, self-discipline is a must,” he noted.