COVID-19 in Maharashtra: High weekly positivity rate restricted to THESE 7 districts against weekly average of 0.45%

Even though there is a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the high weekly positivity rate is restricted to seven districts against the state average of 0.45%. Sindhudurg district tops the list with a weekly positivity rate of 2.04% followed by Beed at 1.53%, Gondia at 1.14%, Akola at 0.99%, Pune at 0.98%, Parbhani at 0.88% and Mumbai at 0.67%.

On the other hand, 10 districts have recorded a 0% positivity rate. They included Chandrapur, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Dhule, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Wardha and Yavatmal.

The Public Health Department at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Wednesday said that Maharashtra has 5 active COVID 19 patients per million compared to 533 in Mizoram, Delhi 116, Haryana 44, Asam 43 and Uttarakhand 39.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 162 new COVID 19 patients, zero deaths, 1.87% fatality rate while 132 were discharged. The progressive COVID 19 cases were reported at 7876203, discharged 7727683, active 690 and deaths 147830. On April 13 and 19, the state recorded 717 new COVID 19 patients of which 477 were found in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:10 PM IST