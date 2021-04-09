COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Govt answers FAQs on weekend lockdown, night curfew and more

1. Can supermarkets or malls like D-Mart, Big Bazar, Reliance remains open?

Any establishment selling essential items as per thee Government orders dated 4'h and 5" April, 2021 can remain open between 7 am to 8 pm subject to strict adherence to COVID 19 appropriate behavior. If it is selling multiple items some of which do not fall under essential items, that section may remain close.

2. During weekend lockdown which activities will remain open, and which will remain closed?

All activities categorized under Essential Services can remain open. No person can move without a valid reasori, which includes reasons specified in the order as well as reason for requirement of performing an essential service.

3. Can APMC market be kept open during weekend lockdown?

Yes, subject to strict adherence to COVID 19 appropriate behavior. If the local authorities feel that indiscipline in any APMC can lead to further transmission of the virus, then they may close th- same after seeking permission from the State Government. It is expected that local authorities will keep an strict vigil over these.

4. Can shops providing construction materials remain open?

No.

5. Can citizen buy liquor?

Yes. In accordance with the Government order dated 4'h April, 2021, citizens can buy liquor from bars (on take away basis) or as home delivery from the bars as per the time window provided in the said order for restaurants and bars. This is subject to rules of the Excise Department.

6. Can Liquor shops remain open/ do home delivery?

No

7. Can garages servicing transport services remain open? Shops of automotive spare parts etc remain open?

Garages being incidental to the requirement of transportation may remain open. Shops shall remain closed. Local authorities keep a strict vigil on these and if any garage is found defaulting to the COVID appropriate behavior, it may be closed till the operation of COVID 19 disaster notification remains in force.



8. Can roadside Dhaba remain open?

Yes. But the rules applicable to restaurants will apply - No seating- only take away/ delivery allowed.

9. Can Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra, SETU CSC Centers; SETU Kendra, Passport Seva Kendra etc. which provide~ one window system for various government services be treated under essential services?

Yes. They can remain open on weekdays between 7 AM to 8 PM

10. Can restaurants supply home parcels post 8 PM and before 7 AM and on weekends?

Restaurants and bars are functioning as per the timings given by local authority, with the constrain that there is no seating dining allowed. Parcels are allowed to be picked up from restaurants by customers themselves during weekdays from 7 AM to 8 PM. No parcels can be picked up by the customer beyond these times and on weekends. However, home deliveries through e-commerce are allowed beyond these times and on weekends subject to regular timings as decided by local authorities.