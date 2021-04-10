COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Despite short supply of vaccines, 2,72,421 doses administered in state on April 9

Despite Maharashtra facing a shortage in COVID-19 vaccines today around 2,72,421 doses were administered in the state. The government and the Centre has been blaming each other over the crisis of the vaccination in state. Maharashtra was given a total of 1 crore vaccines by the Central government and asfter administrating millions of doses the state started suffering shortage following which it demanded more vaccines.

As of April 9, 2,72, 421 took jabs out of which 2,38,386 took their first dose who were above the age of 45 while in the same category 15,819 beneficiaries took their second dose.

On the other hand in the middle of vaccine shortage row, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged the Centre to formulate criteria for allotment of COVID-19 vaccines by taking into consideration factors like population and number of active coronavirus cases of a particular state. He alleged that many states, which are smaller than Maharashtra in terms of population and the number of patients, have received more doses.