COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Delta plus cases double from 23 to 45 since July

The count of Delta-plus cases across Maharashtra has almost doubled, currently at 45 from 23 in July, according to the state health department. More worryingly, the dreaded Delta variant has been found in 80 per cent of samples sent for genome sequencing in the state. Officials said they have kept all districts on alert, directing all the district health officers to conduct strict vigilance and surveillance to curb the spread of delta plus cases.

Of the 45 patients detected across Maharashtra, 13 are from Jalgaon, Ratnagiri (11), Mumbai (6), Thane (5), Pune (3) and one each from Palghar, Sindhudurg, Sangli. Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed.

“Twenty Delta-plus cases have been diagnosed in the 19 to 45 years age group, 14 among those 46 to 60 years and six cases have been found in children below 18 years of age and five cases are among those 60 years of age. The details of 34 of 45 patients have been received by the state health department - so far, one patient in Ratnagiri has succumbed to the Delta-plus variant,” said an official.