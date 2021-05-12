COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Cabinet decides to extend lockdown till May 31

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, unanimously decided on Wednesday to extend the lockdown with the present stringent restrictions till May 31. The lockdown was in place until May 15 but the cabinet agreed that lifting the curbs would lead to a spread in viral infection and would impact the government’s move to break the chain of virus transmission.

The government will issue a notification to this effect on Thursday. The decision comes at a point when the Centre has hailed the Mumbai and Pune Models and the Maharashtra pattern for the containment of the pandemic. Already the district collectors of Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Buldana, Sindhudurg and Nashik have imposed lockdowns ‘in the wake of unabated rise in COVID 19 cases’. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 46,781 new cases and 816 deaths, with 5,46,129 active cases and 78,007 progressive deaths.

A senior minister told The Free Press Journal, “The cabinet was in favour of extending the lockdown so that the government can use that time to strengthen the health infrastructure, reduce stress on medical facilities and mobilise additional oxygen, Remdesivir and other medicines. The cabinet was against the relaxation of sweeping curbs, as it was likely to again revive the cases.”