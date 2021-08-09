COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Aurangabad hoteliers demand relaxation in operation timings

Aurangabad: Hotel owners in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Monday demanded relaxed timings for operation amid the COVID-19 outbreak and threatened to protest by handing over establishment keys to authorities if they are not met.

The outbreak had hit business for 18 months now and the local administration was allowing operations only till 4pm unlike Pune where hotels could operate till 10pm and carry out parcel service till 11pm on all days, Hotel Owners' Association secretary Kishor Shetty told PTI.

"If our demands for relaxation in timings are not met in two days, then we shall hand over our hotel keys to the district administration as a mark of protest," he warned.

The association had, earlier, demanded waiver of bar licence fees claiming these outlets were closed all through the pandemic.