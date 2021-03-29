COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Announcement of 15-day lockdown expected on April 1 or 2

In accordance with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s directives, the relief and rehabilitation department has started framing SOPs for a limited lockdown. The announcement is expected after March-end, perhaps on April 1 or 2, for at least 15 days. The government is mulling reducing the timings of the shops, cutting down BEST services and asking Railways to strictly implement crowd management.

However, the government wants economic activities to continue but in adherence to Covid norms. The relief and rehabilitation department has initiated dialogue with other departments to know their views on the impact of the limited lockdown and steps to be taken for vigorous implementation of Covid-19 containment measures.

The state’s Covid taskforce had, at an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday had suggested the imposition of a limited lockdown for four to six days. However, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope opposed it saying that it would not help control the virus spread or ease the burden on the health infrastructure.

However, he made a strong case for a 15-day lockdown, with restrictions on the gathering of people, especially in public places.

Tope said that if people did not follow the Covid norms laid out, then a total lockdown would have to be imposed. “If people do not wear masks and do not follow social distancing, then the government will have to impose a lockdown,” he noted.