COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 8 UK returnees test positive for new strain, 5 in Mumbai

Besides, the total number of people infected in India with the new strain of COVID-19, which was earlier found in the UK, has risen to 38, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The new strain is said to be 70% more transmissible than the original one.

Of the 38 cases of the mutant strain, 10 have been detected at NIMHANS Bengaluru, three at CCMB Hyderabad, five at NIV Pune, 11 at IGIB Delhi, eight at in NCDC Delhi and one at NCBG Kolkata.

The Centre reiterated that the situation was under "careful watch" and that all those infected with the mutated strain were being kept in isolation in designated healthcare centres by state governments.

The government is also conducting contact tracing for co-travellers from the UK, family members, and others, as well as genome sequencing to identify other specimens of the virus, the ministry said.