COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 5,000 new cases across state again

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported more than 5,000 cases on Thursday. 5,535 new infections and 154 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the respective tallies to 17,63,055 and 46,356 so far. However, the concern of a surge in cases by November or from December still persists.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 924 new cases and 12 deaths on Thursday, increasing the total count to 2,72,449 and 10,624 till now. Health experts have predicted a second wave of COVID-19 by December-end. Owing to the increased movement during the festive season and the lack of adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, there is a fear of a second wave. The state Public Health Department has already issued an advisory to the district and municipal authorities to prepare for a wave in January-February 2021.

“We are continuing to see a decline in figures. The curve has stabilised for four to five weeks now, which is a good sign. The next two to three weeks will be crucial for Maharashtra’s battle. If the curve remains stabilised, then it will be reassuring,” said a senior official.

Along with a fall in the daily caseload, the number of institutionally quarantined cases and home quarantined people has also come down significantly. As of Thursday, only 4.284people in the state are institutionally quarantined and 5,60,868 people are quarantined at home.

“The decline in the number of people institutionally quarantined and quarantined at home is because the cases have reduced. Since fewer people are testing COVID-19 positive, consequently, the number of their close contacts has also reduced, thus fewer people are quarantined at home and at institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

The state has completed 99,65,119 tests. 64,241 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The positivity rate for the day was recorded at 8.33 per cent against the overall positivity rate of the state at 17.69 per cent.