COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 24x7 vaccination drive shall be conducted after adequate stocks arrive in June, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government will conduct a 24x7 vaccination drive after it gets adequate supplies, starting from June. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday, the state government had been aggressively pushing for the allocation of higher vaccine doses, once again repeating that the government would make a one-time payment for 12 crore doses for citizens aged 18-44 years.

Thackeray was speaking at a field training workshop for doctors across the state on the prevention of Covid in infants and children. A taskforce comprising top paediatricians, headed by Dr Suhas Prabhu, Dr Vijay Yewale and Dr Parmanand Aandankar, spoke on the treatment protocol for those from 0-18 years of age and its implementation in the ongoing second wave and a possible third wave.

Thackeray expressed confidence that the vaccination drive would be expedited after the state began getting an adequate supply of doses from June. “I am confident the vaccination drive will pick up once the supply is smooth, from June,” said CM.

He said the state had witnessed oxygen shortage during the second wave of infections but it was now well-equipped to tackle a possible third wave, since effective steps had been taken to make the state self-sufficient in this vital resource. “Even though we haven't been successful in defeating the virus, we have kept the number of cases in control. It is the success of our state as a united force, comprising all stakeholders. We have to be alert to protect children from the possible third wave. The first wave hit senior citizens, the second one targeted youth and now, children are under threat,” he said.

The CM said “unpleasant decisions” like the imposition of a lockdown had to be taken, to contain the outbreak and he asked people to get treated immediately if they experienced Covid-19-like symptoms.

Dr Prabhu, in his presentation, said in a majority of cases, the only symptom could be fever, with complete recovery being made in a week's time. “The other possibility is Covid pneumonia and infection from Covid-positive mothers after the third trimester. Ninety per cent cases are likely to be asymptomatic, five percent moderate and 1-2 per cent with pneumonia,” he added.

He informed that Covid care hospitals, paediatric ICUs and high dependency units were being set up in the state in view of a possible third wave. According to him, homecare would be through telecommunication in fever clinics.

Dr Yewale said parents should take their children to a doctor in case of fever.

