COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 153 cops from state police force test COVID +ve in a day

On Friday, at least 153 personnel of the Maharashtra Police tested positive for COVID-19 and five succumbed to it, informed an official. With these latest additions to the list of infected patients in the state police force, its total number of COVID-19 patients reached 20,954 with 217 casualties, of which 22 are officers.

In a statement released on Saturday, Maharashtra Police said that 17,006 personnel have recovered from the infection and 3,731 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of these figures, at least 76 Mumbai Police personnel have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 2,60,174 offences and arrested 35,086 people for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of the virus, the official said. The police have collected fines to the tune of Rs 25.33 crore from people who violated prohibitory orders, the official said.

Nearly 358 incidents of assault on police have been reported in the state, in which 86 personnel were injured, he said, adding that 76 health professionals were also attacked.