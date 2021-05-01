COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 11,492 citizens from 18-44 age group inoculated on day one of third phase of vaccination drive

According to the data shared by the health department, Pune and Mumbai had the highest number of benefeiciaries - 1,316 and 1,004 respectively. Followed by Palghar and Parbhani where 700 and 846 people got their first shot.

The Centre has allocated Maharashtra 17,50,620 'Covishield' and 5,76,890 'Covaxin' vaccine doses for the first fortnight of May.

Although the state government had said that it shall be rolling out the vaccines later in the month of May, the state made overnight preparations for a limited roll out of Phase III of the national vaccination campaign for the 18 to 44 age group after receiving three lakh doses from Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday.

SII delivered 3 lakh doses to Maharashtra, and the government managed to send 10,000 to 20,000 doses to each of the 36 districts overnight so that vaccination could begin, at least symbolically, on the roll out date of May 1.