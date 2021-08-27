COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 11 districts report high growth rate

Eleven districts in Maharashtra continue to report a high growth rate against the weekly average of 0.07%. Solapur topped the list by registering a weekly growth rate of 0.27%.

Nine districts have a high positivity rate against the weekly average of 2.49%. Pune tops the list with a positivity rate of 5.62%.

The public health department in its presentation to the state cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, emphasised the need to ramp up testing, tracking, tracing and vaccination to combat the virus.

Between August 16 and August 25, 45,020 people contracted the virus, of which 20% were from Pune, 14% were from Ahmednagar, 13% were each from Satara and Solapur, 11% were from Sangli and 29% were from the rest of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the department is in the process of filling up its vacancies. 1,200 new doctors will resume their duties from September 5.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:17 AM IST