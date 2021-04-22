COVID-19 in Kalyan: KDMC fines more than 2,000 people for not wearing mask, collects over Rs 12 lakh in 20 days

Wearing a mask at public places is made compulsory, but people are yet to follow the rules. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has fined 2, 413 people for not wearing face mask and have collected Rs 12,06,500.
With rising cases of covid-19 across the city, the KDMC officials have started a drive against masks from April 1 after the new rules and lockdown were imposed. At 10 different wards of the corporation, 10 teams have been formed under the leadership of the ward officers.
"The team roams around in the jurisdiction of the ward and with the help of police keeps taking action against the violators who are not wearing a mask. Till Wednesday people were seen on the road coming to market and for some work. We found many of them not wearing a mask. A fine of Rs 500 is taken from them. Many times the person doesn't have the cash so he is then asked to pay an amount or left with a warning noting his details," said an official from KDMC.
The official said starting from April 1, in the last 20 days, we have fined 2,413 people and collected a fine of Rs 12,06,500. On Wednesday only around 126 people were caught for not wearing a mask and a fine of Rs 63,000 was collected from them. "We can see the number of people who are caught for not wearing a mask. These are those violating the norms at road, market area and public places.
Even after creating awareness and public announcement people are not ready to follow the rule by wearing a mask. We appeal to the citizens about the threat of the spreading virus and how precautionary wearing a mask is. People wear a mask when you come out of your house. People should come out only in an emergency. Only one person from a family should prefer going to get essential for safety reasons taking all the precautionary measures," said Madhvi Pophale, public relation officer, KDMC.
