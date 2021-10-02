e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:21 PM IST

COVID-19: Fully vaccinated people not following protocols, exposing themselves to risk, says Ajit Pawar

ANI
Representative Image | PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, while quoting a survey by the state government, said that those who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus are not following the protocols and are exposing themselves to infection.

While interacting with media after the weekly COVID review meeting in Pune, Pawar said, "We conducted a survey and found that around 0.19 per cent of people who have taken the first dose are found infected with COVID-19 and around 0.25 per cent people were found infected after taking both doses of vaccine".

"On consulting experts, we were informed that those who've taken both the doses aren't following COVID protocol and exposing themselves to the virus. Experts say even when we are easing restrictions, citizens must take precautions and follow protocol," he added.

As per the Maharashtra health bulletin, the state on Thursday recorded 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the toll to 1,39,067.

