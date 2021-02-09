COVID-19: For 2nd day in a row, less than 400 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai: Less than 400 cases were reported in the city for the second consecutive day, with 375 new infections and three Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total count to 3,12,468, with 11,396 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate is at a healthy 94 per cent, with 415 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of those recovered to 2,95,045.

In the rest of Maharashtra, there were 2,515 new cases and 35 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total count to 20,48,802, with 51,360 fatalities till now.

“Of the 35 deaths reported on Tuesday, 25 occurred in the last 48 hours and eight in the last week. The remaining two deaths are from the period before last week, one each, in Pune and Satara,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

In Maharashtra, nine or 10 districts are recording a high positivity rate, indicative of high transmission and fewer tests. Districts like Nandurbar, Nanded, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Bhandara and Ratnagiri were among those conducting fewer than 140 tests per million.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who chairs the Maharashtra communicable diseases prevention and control technical committee, said that Maharashtra is the most urbanised state in the country and there is huge mobility between districts for economic activities. “Cases indeed continue to be reported from big urban hubs like Mumbai, Pune, Thane or peri-urban areas, which spreads to rural areas subsequently,” he said, adding that since people have also stopped following Covid-appropriate behaviour, the transmission cycle continues.

“Even though we are in a better situation than in May and September, strict masking and social distancing need to be continued. Whatever we could achieve so far is because of the relentless efforts of our civic staff. We now want to focus on vaccination and ensure that we scale up our vaccine centres for smooth implementation,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

