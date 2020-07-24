COVID-19 fallout: Maharashtra govt loses Rs 55,000 crore in tax revenue in four months of lockdown, says report

The Maharashtra government has lost Rs 55,000 crore in tax revenue in four months of lockdown in the state, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, manufacturing, services, real estate, and hospitality are the worst-hit sectors. Rajiv Podar, president, Indian Merchants Chamber told the leading daily that the industrial sector witnessed 50%-70% production losses during the lockdown, due to scarcity of labour, insufficient mobility, and logistical support. He also said that Maharashtra can see shrinkage of 3.5%-4.5% in state GDP compared to last year.

The real estate sector in Mumbai has also taken a hit due to the lockdown. Nayan Shah, president, Credai-MCHI, told the Hindustan Times that most of the ongoing 11,000 real estate projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have either been stalled or are progressing at 15% of their expected pace.