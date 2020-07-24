COVID-19 fallout: Maharashtra govt loses Rs 55,000 crore in tax revenue in four months of lockdown, says report

The Maharashtra government has lost Rs 55,000 crore in tax revenue in four months of lockdown in the state, reported Hindustan Times.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, manufacturing, services, real estate, and hospitality are the worst-hit sectors. Rajiv Podar, president, Indian Merchants Chamber told the leading daily that the industrial sector witnessed 50%-70% production losses during the lockdown, due to scarcity of labour, insufficient mobility, and logistical support. He also said that Maharashtra can see shrinkage of 3.5%-4.5% in state GDP compared to last year.
The real estate sector in Mumbai has also taken a hit due to the lockdown. Nayan Shah, president, Credai-MCHI, told the Hindustan Times that most of the ongoing 11,000 real estate projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have either been stalled or are progressing at 15% of their expected pace.
Maharashtra has been under lockdown for four months, the state government had imposed a complete lockdown on March 23. Due to the lockdown commercial-industrial activities had come to a halt. Many establishments and offices were shut down and local train services were stopped.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths on Thursday, said State Health Department. The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases, and 12,854 deaths, the State Health Department informed.
Meanwhile, six new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Thursday in Dharavi here, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,513, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) According to BMC, Dharavi currently has 142 active cases and 2,121 have been cured/discharged till Thursday.
