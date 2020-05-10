CoVID-19: Earning members most affected by in Navi Mumbai

It is the age group of 21 years to 50 years that is most affected by COVID-19, reveals the age-wise analysis shared by the Mumbai police on Friday. Those falling in this group are mostly the earning members of the family, said a senior official from Navi Mumbai. They are young and stepped out of their homes for work.

Of the total 711 cases of coronavirus reported in the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate till Friday, 330 of them fall under the age group of 21 years to 40 years, which is around 46.41 per cent. If the horizon of the age group is increased up to 50 years, then people falling between 21 years to 50 years comprise 67 per cent of the total infected persons in the city. Within these two extremities, data reveals that the most vulnerable age group is between 31 years and 40 years, which comprises 24 per cent of the total cases.

Interestingly, senior citizens are least impacted due to the virus in Navi Mumbai, as only 14 persons or less than 2 per cent have been infected from the age group of 70 years to 90 years. A total of 35 children up to 10 years old were found infected.

Meanwhile, the total number of infected persons in Navi Mumbai was 711 till Friday and 112 of them have recovered. With a mortality rate of 1.96 percent, 14 deaths have been reported from the city.

Koparkhairane is the most affected node in Navi Mumbai with 109 cases, followed by Rabale with 85 and Vashi with 68 cases. Kharghar has reported 22 cases and two deaths with 9.09 per cent mortality rate. It is followed by the Rabale MIDC police station jurisdiction with 25 positive cases and two deaths and a mortality rate of 8.

Meanwhile, five new cases were reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on May 9. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 143. The PMC has allowed the opening of single shops in its jurisdiction. Civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh clarified that coronavirus positive patients will not be kept at the Indiabulls COVID care centre in Kon Gaon, which has accommodated around 69 suspected cases.