COVID-19: Delta Plus variant cases across Maharashtra rises to 66, 5 deaths recorded

The number of Delta Plus cases across Maharashtra have risen to 66, a state health department report said on Friday. Besides, five people have died so far due to the dreaded coronavirus variant.

Of the 66 patients detected across Maharashtra, 13 are from Jalgaon, Ratnagiri (12), Mumbai (11), six each in Thane and Pune, three each in Palghar and Raigad, two each in Nanded and Gondia, and one each in Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed.

As per the state health department report, of the 5 deaths, three are male and two female. The deaths have been reported in Ratnagiri (2) and one each in Beed, Mumbai, and Raigad.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus with a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman succumbing to the infection in the last week of July, a civic official said.

Following the woman's death in Mumbai, at least two of her close contacts were also found infected with the variant which is considered highly infectious, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman died on July 27 in the ICU of a hospital. Only on August 11 the state authorities learnt that she had Delta Plus variant infection after the genome sequencing report came, the official said.

The woman had taken both the doses of Covishield vaccine, but tested coronavirus positive on July 21 with symptoms like dry cough, loss of taste, bodyache and headache, he said.

She was put on oxygen support and given steroids and Remdesivir, he said, adding that she had no travel history or history of reinfection.

Her six close contacts also tested coronavirus positive. Genome sequencing showed that two of them had been infected with the Delta Plus variant while the results of others were awaited, the BMC official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday, August 13, recorded 6,686 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 63,004. Besides, 158 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,34,730.

5,861 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,80,871. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.85%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,70,890 people are in home quarantine and 2,676 people are in institutional quarantine

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 08:28 PM IST