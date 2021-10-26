COVID-19: Day after logging lowest cases since May 5 last year, Maharashtra sees rise in numbers

Maharashtra on Tuesday, October 26, recorded 1,201 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 22,981. Besides, 32 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,060.

This comes after the state on Monday reported 889 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily infection since May 5 last year, and 12 fresh fatalities, the least number of one-day death count in more than 18 months.

Meanwhile, 1,370 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the tally to 64,38,395. The recovery rate in the state is 97.48%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,76,191 people are in home quarantine and 961 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 495 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 276 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 288 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 80 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 27 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 26 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:12 PM IST