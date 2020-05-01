Covid-19 crisis: Bombay HC pats government, says it is accountable to people

Mumbai: Appreciating the efforts taken by all public authorities to fight against the novel coronavirus, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said that the government must not forget that it is accountable to citizens while dealing with such crisis.

The HC has also sought a reply from the Maharashtra government on whether it would be using the strategy as used by Kerala, which has managed to contain the virus. A bench of Justice Manish Pitale was dealing with a petition seeking directions to the government to update its strategy to contain the virus. Responding to the petition, the govt stated that all suggestions would be taken into consideration while updating its strategy in the war against COVID-19.

Having heard the submission, Justice Pitale said, "The work done so far makes it evident that efforts are being made by the state authorities to deal with the alarming situation created by the Covid-19 crisis."

"There is no doubt that in such a crisis, which is faced by humanity once in few centuries, the authorities responsible for governance are required to take extreme measures. In such situations the authorities exercise powers that are kept in reserve and are unprecedented, with the object of addressing such a crisis," the judge added