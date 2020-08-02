COVID-19 count in Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566; death toll 103

Mumbai: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566, informed the police on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active. The death toll stands at 103.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police said that as many as 2,19,975 cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), since March 22, for the violation of coronavirus guidelines and norms.

In Maharashtra, 9,601 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 4,31,719.

The active cases in the state stand at 1,49,214 while 2,66,883 people have recovered from the infection.

"Maharashtra reported 9,601 COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths on Saturday, taking total cases to 4,31,719 including 2,66,883 recoveries and 15,316 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,49,214 out of which 46,345 cases are in Pune," said State Health Department.

Recovery rate in the state is 61.82 per cent while the death rate is 3.55 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be worst-affected state by the pandemic with 20,749 active cases in Mumbai and 46,345 in Pune.

Moreover, Mumbai's positive case has increased to 1,15,346 cases including 6,395 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.