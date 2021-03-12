COVID-19: Complete lockdown in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, announces Minister Nawab Malik

According to the Maharashtra Health Department circular, Parbhani district has 1,020 active COVID-19 cases as of March 11.

Earlier in the day, the administration in Maharashtra's Pune district has also announced curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, a complete lockdown has not been announced in Pune.

According to the new set of restrictions, schools and colleges in Pune will remain closed till March 31, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 10 pm, and food deliveries will be permitted till 11 pm, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

The administration will ensure that the preparations for Class 10 and 12 board exams will not be affected at this time, he said.

Hotels and restaurants will have to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, and operators have been asked to put up a board displaying the number of patrons in the premises at any given time, the official said.

Citizens will not be permitted to wander on city roads unnecessarily between 11 pm and 6 am, Rao said.

Apart from this, only 50 persons will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals and political and other social events, the official said, adding that stringent action will be taken by the police in case of violations.

All public gardens and parks in Pune city will remain closed in the evenings, while they will be kept open in the mornings for morning walkers, he said.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday recorded 14,317 fresh infection cases, which is not only the highest so far in 2021, but also since October 7 last year. The overall case count till Thursday night was 22,66,374.

Not only Mumbai, Pune and Thane, but several cities and towns in Maharashtra, including Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, have been witnessing spike in cases. Lockdowns or restrictions have been imposed in several cities or districts in the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

(With PTI inputs)