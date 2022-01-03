COVID-19: CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet civic & district administration virtually to review situation, implementation of fresh curb

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting with civic and district administration in a day or two and ask them to strictly implement fresh restrictions imposed last week to curb the virus spread amid rising COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases, said public health minister Rajesh Tope.

He said the government will consider additional restrictions as it has not yet covered schools and colleges, restaurants and cinema halls in the revised curbs. However, the government will have to consider it if the virus infection continues to spread rapidly across the state.

Tope, however, clarified that the CM will take a decision on the imposition of strict lockdown after assessing the ground-level situation and getting inputs from the divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police departments. ‘’In the meantime, the citizens will have to strictly follow the covid appropriate behavior and the fresh curbs imposed on gatherings in weddings and social, political and religious events. The district administration is expected to implement new curbs to avoid large gatherings and thereby curb the spread in virus infection,’’ he noted.

Tope's statement came on a day when the state reported a record 11,877 new COVID 19 patients and 50 new Omicron Variant patients.

Tope’s announcement also came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who clearly warned that if the number of patients continues to increase in the state, the government may have to press further restrictions.

“We cut short the assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of a new year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new Omicron variant spreads fast and, hence caution is needed,” he noted.

ALSO READ Mumbai reports massive surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 8000 fresh infections in a single day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:00 AM IST