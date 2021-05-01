COVID-19: Chaos outside center in Kalyan on day one of third phase of vaccination drive

On the first day after vaccination for 18 to 44 years started across the country, citizens of Kalyan standing in line for hours were left without vaccination creating chaos with the officials. Afterwards, Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation officials and police counseled them to control the situation.

However, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation authorities appealed to citizens that vaccination will only be allowed after online registration. Instead of directly reaching the vaccination centre and creating chaos, "People aged 18 to 44 years should register online on (Cowin.gov.in) for vaccination and get the slot. They should visit the site and go for KDMC art gallery for 18 to 44 years adding the pin code 421301 and book the slot," said Madhvi Pophale, public relation officer, KDMC.

In January 2021, the vaccination was started in government and private vaccination centres in Kalyan-Dombivli. In the first phase, citizens above the age of 45 years were vaccinated. On May 1, vaccination for citizens from 18 years to 44 years was allowed. With lack of available vaccine, the KDMC had declared vaccination will be only done at Art Gallery, Lal Chowki in Kalyan west. "The municipal corporation had allowed vaccination through online registration. On the first day 200 people registered online following the KDMC protocol. However, only 8 people who registered online reached for the vaccination," said an official from KDMC.