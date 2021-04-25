COVID-19: Centre raises Remdesivir vial supply to Maharashtra

In a much-needed relief, the Centre has increased the supply of Remdesivir vials to 4,35,000 between April 21 and April 30 from the present level of 2,69,000 vials. This was communicated to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday by union health ministry joint director Navdeep Rinva.

The Centre will supply 16 lakh Remdesivir vials based on the demand from various states. The Centre has directed to supply these vials on a priority basis by 7 licensed producing companies.

Thackeray during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had demanded that the state needs to get Remdesivir based on the number of patients and also called for an uninterrupted supply of other medicines to treat corona patients. This is important as the Centre recently allocated 27,000 Remdesivir vials against its requirement of 70,000 vials amid rising demand from the Covid-9 patients.

CM made a strong case for increasing the daily supply of Remdesivir to 70,000 and also demanded that the Centre needs to give approval to the state for importing the Remdesivir vials.

Earlier, Thackeray in his letter to Modi on April 13 had urged to supply more Remdesivir vials in the wake of its rising demand amid increasing COVID 19 cases. Thackeray had requested the PM to direct authorities to grant compulsory license as per section 92 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970, which will facilitate approval to these exporting units to produce and sell Remdesivir in the domestic market.