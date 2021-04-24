COVID-19: Centre orders to supply 4 lakh 35 thousand Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra till April 30

Owing to the Remdesivir shortage in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had drawn the attention of the Center and had also requested the Prime Minister in a letter. Today, the Center has ordered to supply 4 lakh 35 thousand vials to the state till April 30. The Chief Minister has thanked the Prime Minister for the decision. The supply was earlier 2 lakh 69 thousand vials, now it has been increased to 4 lakh 35 thousand.

A letter in this regard has been received today from Navdeep Rinwa, Joint Secretary, Department of Medicine, Union Health Department. It said the supply would be from April 21 to April 31. As per the demand of the states across the country, the center will supply 16 lakh remedial vials and seven licensed manufacturing companies have been asked to supply them as a priority.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that the state government will float a global tender for the COVID-19 vaccine and remdesivir injections. Pawar was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune.

The Union government has allowed vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 45 and the state will commence immunisation for them from May 1, he said.